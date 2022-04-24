COLUMBIA, SC – The Columbia Fireflies didn’t have an answer for the Down East Wood Ducks on Princess Knight, as the Wood Ducks scored 10 unanswered runs beginning in the second inning in a 10-1 win at Segra Park Saturday.

After the second, it was all Wood Ducks (7-7). The Fireflies’ (5-9) starter Wander Arias (L, 0-2) hit a batter, walked two and allowed four hits in the second to allow four runs to score. The big play was a bases-clearing triple from Jose Acosta that pointed to Down East’s 4-1 lead after a pair of innings.

The Wood Ducks added three more in the fourth with Shane Connolly on the mound and three in the eighth off Isaiah Henry. Yosy Galan hit a three-run homer that scored Maximo Acosta and Jose Rodriguez for a 7-1 lead. Brady Smith had a bases-loaded single to right in the eighth that scored Abimelec Ortiz, Acosta and Galen for a 10-1 Wood Ducks lead.

The Fireflies started the scoring in the first. After Omar Hernandez legged out an infield single, Erick Peña was able to drive him in with a base knock to right field to put Columbia in front 1-0.

The series between Columbia and Down East continues at Segra Park Sunday at 5:05 p.m. RHP Ben Hernandez (0-0, 3.52 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and Down East counters with RHP Winston Santoas (0-0, 5.63 ERA).