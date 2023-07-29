FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks got six runs in the third and fourth innings and went on to pick up their second straight victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, 9-6, on Friday.

The two teams continue their series Saturday at 5:05 p.m.

Down East hit three homers in the win. Ian Moller hit a solo shot in the first to get the Wood Ducks on the board, 1-0. After Fayetteville took a 2-1 lead on a two-run homer by Leosdany Molina, Zon Bannister hit a solo homer for the Wood Ducks in the third to tie the game at 2-2.

A two-run double by Gielder Figuereo gave Down East a 4-2 lead in the third before a sacrifice fly double play by Bannister and a two-run homer by JoJoBlackmon in the fourth gave Down East a 7-2 lead.

Below is a game report from the Fayetteville Woodpeckers with more details.

=====

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (43-50, 12-15 2nd Half)) never recovered after surrendering seven runs over the first four innings of Friday night’s game, falling 9-6 to the Down East Wood Ducks (50-39, 13-15 2nd Half) at Segra Stadium.

The only lead of the night was a brief 2-1 advantage that was supplied on a two-run homer from Leosdany Molina off Joseph Montalvo in the bottom of the second inning. The shot onto the left-field berm was the fifth homer of the season and third over the last week for Molina.

Down East broke the game open come the top of the third. Carlos Espinosa (L, 1-2) allowed three runs in the third and three more in the fourth, serving up a two-run homer to JoJo Blackmon that made it a game-high 7-2 lead for the Wood Ducks.

Fayetteville chipped away at the deficit all night but never found a way to come all the way back. Luis Encarnacion and Tyler Whitaker connected for consecutive RBI singles in the fifth, Encarnacion doubled in another run in the seventh, and Sandro Gaston lined an RBI hit in the eighth that capped the scoring 9-6. Encarnacion finished the night 3-for-5 with two RBI and took over the team lead in hits with 70 on the season.

The six-game series continues on Saturday night with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 PM. The Woodpeckers are projected to start LHP Trey Dombroski (4-7, 3.30 ERA) and Down East will roll out RHP Brock Porter (0-2, 2.55 ERA).

It’s Star Wars Night at Segra Stadium and the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a t-shirt commemorating former Woodpeckers that have gotten their call to the big leagues. The Houston Astros 2022 World Series trophy will also be in town and will be available for viewing and photos through the seventh inning of the game.