SALEM, Va. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks and Salem Red Sox couldn’t settle things in nine innings of play Saturday. But the Wood Ducks got the job done in the 10th.

Three hits and a forceout led to four runs Down East scored in the 10th inning to get a 6-2 victory at Salem on Saturday. The two teams wrap up their series with a game Sunday.

Jesus Moreno singled in Cutter Coffey to give the Wood Ducks (39-24) the lead for good at 3-2. An RBI double by Andres Mesa scored Jesus Moreno before Anthony Gutierrez singled in Mesa to give Down East a 5-2 lead. Danyer Cueva grounded into a forceout that scored Gutierrez to make it 6-2.