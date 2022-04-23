COLUMBIA, SC – Columbia couldn’t close out the Down East Wood Ducks, who scored four runs in the 10th inning as the Fireflies dropped Friday night’s game at Segra Park 6-2.

Luis Barroso (L, 0-1) allowed four hits to the first five batters of the extra frame that saw the Wood Ducks score runs three, four, five and six before the Fireflies could step to the dish.

River Town homered in his second consecutive game as he led off the third inning with a drive to right-center field that increased Columbia’s lead to 2-0. He became the second 2022 Fireflies hitter to homer in back-to-back games, joining Carter Jensen who homered in consecutive games at Charleston April 12-13.

Town finished the night 4-4 with a double, homer and two singles. He’s the first Fireflies hitter with four hits in a game since Kale Emshoff who had four knocks July 31, 2021.

Columbia started the scoring in the second. After Omar Hernandez legged out an infield single to start off the inning, Wood Ducks starter Josh Stephen loaded the bases with no one out. Hernandez was able to trot home on a Joshua Rivera ground out that broke the scoreless tie.

Marlin Willis gave up the lead in the fifth, his lone inning of relief. The southpaw allowed a pair of hits and issued a walk. The fatal blow came from Yenci Pena, who roped a two-RBI single to left that scored Alejandro Osuna and Yosi Galan.

Eric Cerantola got things started with three scoreless frames on the bump. The righty fanned four batters and left the game with a 2-0 lead. Samuel Valerio also showed off his stuff, fanning five hitters across four scoreless innings of relief work.

Columbia kicks off the weekend with another game against the Down East Wood Ducks at Segra Park Saturday night at 6:05. RHP Wander Arias (0-1, 3.68 ERA) climbs the hill for Columbia and Down East counters with southpaw Larson Kindreich (0-0, 1.29 ERA).