FAYETTEVILLE, NC – The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (42-52, 12-16 2nd Half) overcame a 3-0 deficit and 4-3 deficit on Saturday night to force extra innings before falling 5-4 in ten frames to the Down East Wood Ducks (51-39, 14-15 2nd Half) at Segra Stadium.

Despite a third loss in a row, newly acquired Houston Astros draft picks Brice Matthews, Ryan Johnson and Jeron Williams all came up with hits in their Single-A debuts.

Four of the five Down East runs scored with two outs, including three against Trey Dombroski over the first four innings of the game. Gleider Figuereo singled home a run in the first, plus Anthony Guitierrez and JoJo Blackmon linked for consecutive two-out RBI hits in the fourth for a 3-0 lead. Dombroski completed four innings and struck out five while not issuing a walk.

Still scoreless in the sixth, Ryan Johnson ended the drought with a two-run home run to left-center field off Kohl Drake, cutting the score to 3-2. The homer was the first in Johnson’s pro career. He was selected in the 8th round out of Pepperdine in this year’s draft.

In the seventh, Luis Encarnacion hustled out a would-be double-play ball that allowed John Garcia to score from third and tie the game 3-3.

Figuereo had a quick response in the top of the eighth, singling home Andres Mesa for a 4-3 Down East advantage.

With two-outs in the bottom of the eighth and needing a run, Hector Nieves delivered the big swing, tying the game at 4-4 with a 406 ft. homer to right field. The home run was the second of the series for Nieves. Luis Baez nearly won the game in the bottom of the ninth, slugging a double off the middle of the left-center field wall on the fly. Baez ended up being stranded on base to extend the game to the tenth.

Fayetteville reliever Deury Carrasco (L, 4-5) struck out the side in order in the top of the ninth ninth and returned to pitch in extra innings. He gave up a one-out single to Ian Moller that scored the free runner Andres Mesa. It proved to be the winning run once Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa (W, 1-1) retired the side in order in the bottom of the tenth to seal the game.

The series will conclude on Sunday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 2:05 PM. Fayetteville is projected to start LHP Jose Nodal (1-9, 7.49 ERA) and Down East will counter with RHP Bryan Chi (0-0, 0.00 ERA). It’s Houston Astros Day at Segra Stadium as we honor our big league club! The first 1,000 fans in the park will receive a bobblehead of former Woodpeckers infielder and World Series MVP Jeremy Pena, courtesy of DSI.