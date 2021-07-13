Wood Ducks score six in fourth, rally to beat Shorebirds, 9-6

KINSTON, N.C. – Thanks to a six-run fourth inning, the Down East Wood Ducks took the 9-6 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds, Tuesday night.

Cristian Inoa finished 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI, earning the Suddenlink Player of the Game.

Down East (33-27) dug themselves into a deep hole, allowing four runs in the top of the first against Delmarva (37-22).

The Wood Ducks answered with a run in the bottom of the second against Delmarva starter Griffin McLarty (L, 1-5). Cody Freeman led off with a solo home run (4) to cut the deficit to 4-1.

The Shorebirds tacked on another run in the top of the fourth on a bases-loaded walk to increase their lead to 5-1.

The Wood Ducks exploded with a six-run bottom of the fourth as they sent 10 batters to the plate. Dustin Harris and Freeman started the inning with back-to-back singles. Inoa blasted a three-run home run (4) to cut the deficit to 5-4.

Keyber Rodriguez singled and scored on a triple by Angel Aponte to tie the game at five. Aponte scored on a balk to put the Woodies ahead 6-5 and with two outs, Jayce Easley singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Luisangel Acuña followed with a single to score Easley to push the lead to 7-5.

Delmarva plated a run in the top of the fifth to bring the score to 7-6.

Down East pushed their lead to three in the bottom of the eighth. With two outs, Easley walked and stole second. Acuña followed with an infield single and stole second to put runners on second and third. Harris hit a single up the middle to score Easley and Acuña for the 9-6 lead.

Gavin Collyer took the no-decision, pitching four innings, allowing five runs on five hits with four walks and five strikeouts. Leury Tejada (W, 2-2) earned the win as he contributed three innings with one run allowed on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Spencer Mraz (S, 6) pitched the final two scoreless innings with one walk and four strikeouts.

The series continues Wednesday at noon. RHP John Matthews (2-2, 5.09) toes the rubber for Down East and Delmarva will counter with RHP Brandon Young (3-0, 3.24).

