KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WNCT) — Down East scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning and held on for a 2-1 victory over host Kannapolis on Sunday.
The Wood Ducks (12-15) took advantage of a pitching change by Kannapolis to get on the scoreboard for the first time. With one out, Alejandro Osuna singled to center before Junior Paniagua homered to left-center, his first of the season, for a 2-1 lead.
Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa relieved Theo McDowell for the Wood Ducks in the bottom of the ninth. After giving up a single to Samil Polanco, Wilbur Sanchez struck out and James Beard singled before Misael Gonzalez flew out to right to end it.
Paniagua was 3-for-4 to lead the Wood Ducks. McDowell (1-1) got the win and Hoopii-Tuionetoa picked up his second save of the season.
The Wood Ducks begin a six-game home series with Lynchburg that starts Tuesday at 7.