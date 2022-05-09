KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WNCT) — Down East scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning and held on for a 2-1 victory over host Kannapolis on Sunday.

The Wood Ducks (12-15) took advantage of a pitching change by Kannapolis to get on the scoreboard for the first time. With one out, Alejandro Osuna singled to center before Junior Paniagua homered to left-center, his first of the season, for a 2-1 lead.

Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa relieved Theo McDowell for the Wood Ducks in the bottom of the ninth. After giving up a single to Samil Polanco, Wilbur Sanchez struck out and James Beard singled before Misael Gonzalez flew out to right to end it.

Paniagua was 3-for-4 to lead the Wood Ducks. McDowell (1-1) got the win and Hoopii-Tuionetoa picked up his second save of the season.

The Wood Ducks begin a six-game home series with Lynchburg that starts Tuesday at 7.