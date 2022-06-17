LYNCHBURG, Va. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks got two runs in the top of the ninth inning and held on to beat Lynchburg 3-1 on Friday.

The Wood Ducks (30-31) can reach .500 with a win on Saturday for just the second time in 2022 and the first time since they were 7-7 after beating Columbia 10-1 on April 23.

The Wood Ducks started the ninth with singles by Maximo Acosta and Yosy Galan. Both advanced up a base before a wild pitch scored Acosta, giving Down East a 2-1 lead. Jose Rodriguez then walked before Xavier Valentin’s sacrifice fly scored Galan to make it 3-1.

The Hillcats went down in order in the bottom of the ninth against pitcher Brandon Webb (4-4), who got the win. He relieved starter Josh Stephan, who pitched the first five innings, giving up a run on four hits with three strikeouts and a walk.

Samuel Vasquez (0-1) took the loss for Lynchburg.

Efrenyer Narvaez and Acosta each had two hits to lead the Wood Ducks’ offense.

The two teams will meet again Saturday at 6:30 p.m.