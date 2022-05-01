KINSTON, N.C. — A two-run third inning enabled the Down East Wood Ducks to beat the Carolina Mudcats 2-0 on Saturday at Grainger Stadium.

Mitch Bratt pitched for the Woodies, fresh off the plane from out west in Arizona in his debut with the team. Bratt struck out the first three Mudcats batters.

On the opposite end, Alexander Cornielle, pitching for the Mudcats, allowed one hit to the hot-hitting Alejandro Osuna. The catcher, Jeferson Quero, threw out Osuna attempting to steal second. Right after Osuna was thrown out, Navarez walked, but was left on first.

Neither team could get much going in the second inning and the Mudcats got nothing in the top half of the third. The Woodies brought across two in the bottom half, with Osuna reaching base on a fielder’s choice and moving to second on a walk to Maximo Acosta. Tucker Mitchell then hit a single that scored Osuna. On the throw from left field, Maximo Acosta moved up to third, and the catcher receiving the throw, tried to make a play on Mitchell, charging for second, resulting in an error. Acosta scored to put the Wood Ducks up 2-0.

Larson Kindreich piggybacked Bratt’s short 3.0 inning start. Bratt was impressive in his debut with four strikeouts, only facing eleven batters. Kindreich started off like Bratt, retiring the first three batters in the top of the fourth. Both teams only reached scoring position one more time for the night.

At the end of the fifth, things got exciting. A benches-clearing situation took place after the Woodies were thrown out attempting to steal second and the second baseman getting cleated. It led to an exchange of words between players, unloading the benches. Both teams received a warning for the altercation.

Alberis Ferrer led off the top of the sixth grounding out to second. Ferrer, thinking he beat the throw to first, slammed his helmet down in frustration, getting ejected by the first base umpire.

Larson Kindreich picked up his first win of the year after completing six innings, giving up only one hit to the Mudcats order and racking up six strikeouts, improving his ERA to an amazing 1.13.

The Wood Ducks (9-11) and Carolina Mudcats (10-10) continue their series Sunday with the series in the Mudcats favor 3-2. The first pitch is set for 1 p.m. at Grainger Stadium.

