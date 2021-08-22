Wood Ducks see five-game win streak end at Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – The Down East Wood Ducks saw their five-game winning streak end on Saturday night with a 5-2 loss to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. The Woodies finished with only three hits and were 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

For the third time this series, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (27-68) took the lead first. After five scoreless innings, they plated five runs between the fifth and seventh innings to take a late 5-0 lead.

The offense struggled for Down East (55-39) as they had two hits going into the top of the ninth. Cody Freeman walked and was forced out at second on a Thomas Saggese fielder’s choice. Saggese advanced to second on defensive indifference and then to third on a wild pitch. Xavier Valentin then hit a two-run home run (2) to cut the deficit to 5-2 but Brady Smith was called out on strikes to end the game.

Nick Krauth (L, 3-7) took the loss, pitching five innings while allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Destin Dotson pitched 2/3 of an inning with one strikeout. Eris Filpo pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits with two strikeouts. Nick Yoder pitched the final inning, issuing two walks and striking out one.

Down East and Kannapolis wrap up their series Sunday with first pitch set for 12:30 p.m. RHP Owen White (0-0, 3.86) gets the ball for the Wood Ducks and Kannapolis will send RHP Jared Kelley (0-4, 6.53) to the mound.

