(Photos from Down East Wood Ducks and Fayetteville Woodpeckers; Illustration by Jason O. Boyd, WNCT)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks and Fayetteville Woodpeckers got through 2 1/2 innings Thursday before a lengthy rain delay led to a postponement, setting the stage for a Friday doubleheader.

The teams were scoreless when the delay began, with Fayetteville’s Logan Cerny set to lead off the bottom of the third inning.

The Woodpeckers announced that the teams will now play a twinbill at Segra Stadium on Friday, with the first game starting at 4:05 and the second game starting no later than 7:05.