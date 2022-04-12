KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — After opening the season on the road last week, the Down East Wood Ducks are back in town for their home opener.

The Wood Ducks host the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Grainger Stadium in their first home game of the season. Gates open at 6 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the stadium or on the team’s website.

Down East dropped three games at the Carolina Mudcats in Zebulon last weekend to start the minor league baseball season.

This marks the fifth season the team has been in Kinston. After a five-year hiatus from minor league baseball, the current parent team of the Texas Rangers arrived in 2017. The program has actually been back in Kinsto for six years. However, the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.

With no COVID-19 restrictions, the Wood Ducks are welcoming all fans to the park. WNCT is the sponsor and will host its newscasts starting at 5 p.m. A fireworks show is also slated for after Tuesday’s game.