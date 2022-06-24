KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Josh Stephan struck out eight batters in six scoreless innings to highlight Down East’s 6-0 win over the Carolina Mudcats on Friday night at Grainger Stadium.

Stephan allowed four hits and two walks in his outing. Relievers Jackson Leath and Dylan MacLean kept the shutout intact.

The Wood Ducks (34-33) scored all six of their runs in the fifth inning. Ian Moller drew a bases-loaded walk that scored Yenci Pena, Daniel Mateo drove in Xavier Valentin with a single, Moller scored as Maximo Acosta reached base on a Carolina error, and Abimelec’s RBI single scored Mateo.

Jose Sibrian and Jean Carmona had two hits apiece for the Mudcats (34-33).

