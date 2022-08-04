KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks ended their six-game skid by shutting out the Fredericksburg Nationals 5-0 on Thursday night.

Down East starter Emiliano Teodo stuck out 10 batters and kept the Nationals hitless in five innings on the mound. Jose Corniell earned the save by striking out three and allowing three hits in four innings of work.

Maximo Acosta led Down East with three RBIs, including a two-run homer in the third inning. He also had a stolen base, his 32nd of the season.

Abimelec Ortiz and Zion Bannister added one RBI apiece for the Wood Ducks.

The Nationals got one hit apiece from Branden Boissiere, Steven Williams and Christopher De La Cruz. None of them were extra-base hits. Fredericksburg finished 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.