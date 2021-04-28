Wood Ducks single-game tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

KINSTON, N.C. – The Down East Wood Ducks have unveiled changes to their 2021 ticket prices with a simple pricing schedule that features two ticket prices during the season.

Tickets can be purchased at woodducksbaseball.com or by calling (252) 686-5164.

The Wood Ducks’ home opener is set for Tuesday, May 11 and the promotions start off strong. There will be post-game fireworks presented by Bojangles. In addition, the first homestand (May 11 – May 16) will feature a magnet schedule giveaway presented by Bojangles and a Mountain Dew Jersey giveaway presented by Pepsi on Saturday, May 15.

While following the guidelines of the CDC and Governor Roy Cooper, Grainger Stadium will open at 50% capacity for the month of May. There are socially distanced seating pods around the stadium to make fans feel more comfortable. Grainger Stadium plans to be at full capacity starting June 1 and tickets for those dates will be made available at a later date on woodducksbaseball.com.

Individual ticket prices for Friday and Saturday games during the 2021 season are $12. The team also announced that Mother Earth Fridays and Pepsi Saturdays will return. Fans who purchase their ticket at the box office on the day of the game can receive $2 off when they present any beer can or bottle on Mother Earth Friday. When fans present a Pepsi product can or bottle on Pepsi Saturday they will also receive $2 off. There are 10 Friday and 10 Saturday games during the 2021 season when these promotions are in place.

All individual tickets for games Sunday – Thursday this season are $7. Lil Dewds Kids Club complimentary tickets remain the same for the 2021 season. If you’re a member of our Lil Dewds Kids Club, you will receive a complimentary kids ticket with the purchase of an adult ticket for games Sunday – Thursday. To become a member of our Lil Dewds Kids Club go to woodducksbaseball.com and head to the drop-down menu labeled Tickets & Promotions. In addition to Lil Dewds Kids Club, the Wood Ducks will still be offering a $1 discount on all reserved and general admission tickets for kids, seniors and the military.

Want to bring your furry, four-legged friend out to Grainger Stadium? Dogs and Dogs Sunday presented by Riverbank Animal Hospital and Friendly Mart Food Stores gets you a $1 hot dog and a $1 dog ticket.

Fans can still reserve their season tickets for $360 which includes 20% off in the team store, early entrance on giveaway days and a reserved seat with a nameplate sticker. Season tickets can be purchased on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5172 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9 am -5 pm). Each homestand this year contains a Tribute Tuesday, Winning Wednesday presented by Lenoir County Community College, Thirsty Thursday presented by Natural Light, Mother Earth Friday, Pepsi Saturday and Dogs & Dogs Sunday presented by Riverbank Animal Hospital and Friendly Mart Food Stores .Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook so you don’t miss anything!