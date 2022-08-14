(Photos from Down East Wood Ducks and Fayetteville Woodpeckers; Illustration by Jason O. Boyd, WNCT)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It turns out the Down East Wood Ducks only needed one big inning to pick up another win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Saturday.

Down East got six runs in the sixth inning and went on to take a 6-4 victory over the Woodpeckers. The Wood Ducks (54-53) moved one game over .500 for the season with the win.

The Wood Ducks trailed 1-0 to start the sixth. Daniel Mateo singled in Maximo Acosta and Yosy Galan drew a bases-loaded walk to score Mateo to give the Wood Ducks the lead for good at 2-1.

Ian Moeller then doubled in Cameron Cauley to make it 3-1. Miguel Villarroel cleared the bases with a double that scored Tyler Whitaker, Galan and Moeller for a 6-1 Wood Ducks lead.

Adrian Rodriguez pitched two innings of relief to get the win, giving up a hit with two strikeouts. Two other relievers came on before Nick Lockhart closed out the ninth for his first save.

The Wood Ducks and Woodpeckers meet in the final game of the series Sunday at 2:05.