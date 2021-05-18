Wood Ducks’ skid continues, loss to Charleston now fourth in last five

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The tough stretch continued as the Down East Wood Ducks (9-4) fell to the Charleston RiverDogs (8-5) Tuesday night, 5-1. The loss is the Woodies’ fourth in their last five games, but they still hold a one-game lead for first place in the Low-A East Central division.

Trying to get an advantage on the road, Down East quickly jumped on the board in the top of the first. Evan Carter did not waste any time, launching his first home run career homerun on the first pitch of the game against Charleston starter José Lopez to put the Wood Ducks ahead 1-0. The offense for the Woodies would stop there, as they were held to just six hits over the rest of the game but they couldn’t push any more runs across in the game.

The lead for the Wood Ducks didn’t last long however, as the RiverDogs put three runs in the second inning, one in the bottom of the third, and added one more insurance run in the bottom of the sixth, taking a 5-1 lead and that is where the scoring stopped.

Abdiel Mendoza (0-1) took his first loss of the season, pitching four innings allowing four runs (one earned) on four hits, with three walks and one strikeout. Ben Anderson was first out of the bullpen for Down East. He finished with two innings pitched, allowing one run on three hits with three walks and one strikeout. Nick Starr and Joshua Javier both contributed one inning apiece with Javier tallying three strikeouts.

With first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. Wednesday night, Down East looks to get back in the win column as they send RH Wyatt Sparks (0-0, 8.53) to the mound against Charleston RH Taj Bradley (0-1, 7.11).

Fans can still purchase tickets for the month of May on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9am -5pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook so you don’t miss anything!