Wood Ducks snap three-game losing skid, Inoa hits go-ahead home run in sixth

ZEBULON, N.C. – After having their three-run lead disappear, the Down East Wood Ducks managed to slide past the Carolina Mudcats, playing as the Micro Brews, with a 4-3 win Saturday night.

The game remained tied until the sixth inning, when the Wood Ducks put one run on the board against Mudcats reliever Brandon Knarr (L, 5-2). Cristian Inoa hit a solo home run (5) with two outs to put the Woodies ahead 4-3 and a solid bullpen performance secured the win with four scoreless innings.

Down East (39-32) took the early lead with three runs in the top of the third. With one out, Keithron Moss singled, stole second and third (8). Jayce Easley walked and with runners at the corners, Moss stole home (9) following a pitching change for the 1-0 lead.

Luisangel Acuña reached on a fielding error that put runners on first and second. After a double steal to put runners on second and third, Dustin Harris doubled to drive in Easley and Acuña to give the Woodies the 3-0 lead

Carolina (43-28) slowly chipped away with a run in the bottom of the third and two in the bottom of the fourth to erase another deficit this series and tie the game at three.

Nick Krauth (W, 3-4) earned the win, pitching five innings while allowing three runs on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Nick Yoder pitched three scoreless innings with one walk. Marc Church (S, 2) pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts, securing the win and earning his second save of the season.

The series concludes Sunday with first pitch at 1 p.m. Krauth was originally scheduled to start tomorrow but was pushed up a day. Tomorrow’s starter for the Wood Ducks has not been announced but Carolina will turn to RHP Jhoan Cruz (4-5, 6.75).

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9am – 4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook so you don’t miss anything!