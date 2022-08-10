(Photos from Down East Wood Ducks and Fayetteville Woodpeckers; Illustration by Jason O. Boyd, WNCT)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks split a doubleheader with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Wednesday, winning the first game 2-1 before losing 5-0 in the nightcap.

Both games were seven innings.

GAME 1

The night started with somewhat of a pitcher’s duel, and Daniel Mateo’s two-run homer in the third inning proved to be the difference. The home run plated Maximo Acosta, who reached base on a ground-rule double before stealing third base.

Zach Cole Jr. put Fayetteville on the board with an RBI double in the fourth. But offense was hard to come by outside of that, as the teams combined for five hits.

Down East starter Winston Santos pitched five innings, striking out five and allowing two hits. Kai Wynyard earned the save by allowing one hit and striking out two in two innings of work.

On Fayetteville’s side, Alex Santos allowed two hits and two runs while striking out four batters in three innings. Ronny Garcia finished the night by throwing four hitless innings.

GAME 2

The Wood Ducks left 18 runners on base en route to a 5-0 loss in the nightcap.

Fayetteville’s pitching staff turned in another impressive showing, holding the Wood Ducks to three hits. Edinson Batista was the winning pitcher, striking out eight and allowing two hits in five innings.

Down East’s three hits came from Ian Moller, Miguel Villarroel and Abimelec Ortiz.

Drew Gilbert and Zach Dezenzo both launched two-run homers for Fayetteville. Zach Cole Jr. added an RBI single. Cole also stole three bases

Click here to see what’s next for the Wood Ducks.