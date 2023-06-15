KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks and the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers split Thursday’s doubleheader at Grainger Stadium.

Down East won the first game, 5-1, but dropped the second, 6-4. Both games were seven innings each. The Wood Ducks (35-22) still lead the Carolina League North Division by 4.5 games. The Carolina Mudcats won on Thursday.

Game 1 was a tight one but that changed in the sixth. With the score tied at 1-1, Griffin Cheney hit a grand slam, his second homer of the season, to score Konner Protto, Andres Mesa and Zion Bannister.

Cameron Cauley got the Wood Ducks on the board in the first inning with a solo homer, his seventh of the season.

In the second game, it was the Cannon Ballers (32-28) who got the offense going late. Kannapolis scored four runs in the top of the seventh after trailing 4-2. Two fielding errors by the Wood Ducks led to two Kannapolis runs that broke a 4-4 tie.

Tommy Specht doubled in a run in the third after Kannapolis jumped to a 2-0 lead on Johnabiell Laureano’s two-run homer. Gleider Figuereo hit a two-run homer in the third that also scored Specht, giving Down East a 3-2 lead.

JoJoBlackmon hit his third homer, a solo shot, in the fifth, to give the Wood Ducks the two-run lead before the Cannon Ballers rallied in the seventh.

The two teams will play Friday at 7. A fireworks show presented by WNCT is scheduled to take place after the game.