KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks split two games with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Saturday.

The Wood Ducks (11-15) dropped an 11-10 decision in a game that was played after it was suspended Friday due to rain. The team bounced back for a 2-1 win in the second game on Saturday. The second game was played over seven innings.

In the first game, the Wood Ducks scored three runs in the top of the eighth for a 10-8 lead. However, Kannapolis (13-13) got three of its own in the bottom of the eighth and held on in the ninth for the win.

In the eighth, Yenci Pena singled in Marcus Smith and Jose Rodriguez singled to left to drive in Daniel Mateo and Pena. Kannapolis’ DJ Gladney hit a two-run home and Wilfred Veras singled in Colby Smelley in the bottom of the eighth.

Alejandro Osuna singled with one out in the ninth for the Wood Ducks but did not advance.

In the second game, the Wood Ducks got a run in each of the first two innings and held on from there. Larson Kindreich (4.1 IP, 4H, 1R, 1ER, 2BB, 6K) started for the Wood Ducks and Michael Brewer (2-1, 2.2IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 1K) relieved and got the win.

The Wood Ducks took a 1-0 lead when Acosta doubled in Yosy Galan. The Cannon Ballers tied it in the bottom half of the inning when Wes Kath singled in Misael Gonzalez.

In the second, Junior Paniagua singled to left to drive in Marcus Smith.

The two teams play Sunday at 1 p.m. to close out the series. The Wood Ducks return to Kinston for a six-game set with Lynchburg that starts Tuesday at 7 p.m.