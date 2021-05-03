Wood Ducks start 2021 season Tuesday at Kannapolis

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Down East Wood Ducks baseball is finally here.

The Wood Ducks will begin their 120-game season in the inaugural Low A East on the road against the Kannapolis on Tuesday. The game will be the first of six played at the brand new Atrium Health Ballpark. Series sets this year will be six games from Tuesday-Sunday each week.

The Wood Ducks host the Carolina Mudcats on May 11 in their home opener. Click here for tickets.