KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — All the Down East Wood Ducks needed to get things back on track was apparently a trip to Fayetteville.
The Wood Ducks began their six-game road series with the Woodpeckers with an 8-1 win Tuesday night. The win helped turn things around a bit after Carolina took five of the six games in last weekend’s series. Down East ended a five-game losing streak with a win last Saturday but had dropped seven of its last eight games before Tuesday’s win.
Down East got its first run in the first inning when Ian Moller hit his first homer of the season on a 3-2 pitch. The game stayed that way until Down East (7-8) got two runs in the sixth and seventh innings before scoring a run in the eighth and two more in the ninth.
In the sixth, Anthony Gutierrez scored Yosey Galan with a sacrifice fly. A balk with two outs later scored JoJo Blackmon from third.
In the seventh, Yosy Galan singled in Yeison Morrobel and Galan to extend the Wood Ducks’ lead to 5-0. Danyer Cueva doubled in Miguel Villarroel and Blackmon in the eighth and Luis Encarnacion reached on a fielding error in the ninth that allowed Sandro Gaston to score.
The Wood Ducks finished with 11 hits, led by Cueva’s 2-for-5, three RBI night. Joseph Montalvo improved to 2-0 on the mound after giving up just one hit with six strikeouts and two walks.
Fayetteville fell to 8-7 with the loss.
The two teams will play an Education Day game at 11:05 a.m. in Fayetteville.