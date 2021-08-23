Wood Ducks start long homestand that begins Tuesday, runs to Sept. 5

KINSTON, N.C. – The Down East Wood Ducks return home after a six-game road trip to host the Fayetteville Woodpeckers and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers for a 12-game homestand.

The series against Fayetteville starts with a doubleheader on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Game 1 will be the completion of the suspended game between the Wood Ducks and Woodpeckers from 8/1. The game will start in the bottom of the fourth and game two will be a seven-inning game. Wednesday – Friday’s games will start at 7 p.m. Saturday’s contest will start at 6 p.m. and Sunday’s game will begin at 1 p.m.

The series with Kannapolis will start on August 31 at 7 p.m. followed by 7 p.m. games Wednesday – Friday. Friday’s game will conclude with an amazing postgame fireworks show, presented by WNCT 9. Saturday’s game will start at 6 p.m. and feature a Patriotic Jersey giveaway, presented by Lenoir Community College. Sunday’s contest will begin at 1 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9 am – 4 pm).

Game-by-game highlights of the homestand:

Tuesday vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers – 5 p.m. ET – Tribute Tuesday

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. for game one, and game two will be seven innings and start 30 minutes after the completion of game one.

Wednesday vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers – 7 p.m. ET – Winning Wednesday

Presented by Lenoir Community College

Thursday vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers – 7 p.m. ET – Thirsty Thursday

Presented by Natural Light

Dollar beer until the seventh inning

Friday vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers – 7 p.m. ET – Mother Earth Friday

Presented by Mother Earth Brewing

Youth T-Shirt Giveaway – presented by Lenoir County Public Schools and associate sponsors – Dippin’ Dots, Farmer & Dell Learning Center, and UNC Lenoir Health Care – First 1,000 youth 12 & under

Saturday vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers – 6 p.m. ET – Pepsi Saturday

Youth Backpack Giveaway – presented by Piggly Wiggly – First 1,000 youth 12 & under

Sunday vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers – 1 p.m. ET – Dogs & Dogs Sunday

Presented by Riverbank Animal Hospital & Friendly Mart Food Stores

Come enjoy Dollar Hot Dogs with your furry friend (Admission for dogs is just $1)

Tuesday, August 31 vs. Kannapolis Cannon Ballers – 7 p.m. ET – Tribute Tuesday

Wednesday, September 1 vs. Kannapolis Cannon Ballers – 7 p.m. ET – Winning Wednesday

Presented by Lenoir Community College

Thursday, September 2 vs. Kannapolis Cannon Ballers – 7 p.m. ET – Thirsty Thursday

Presented by Natural Light

Dollar beer until the seventh inning

Friday, September 3 vs. Kannapolis Cannon Ballers – 7 p.m. ET – Mother Earth Friday

Presented by Mother Earth Brewing

POST GAME FIREWORKS, presented by WNCT 9!

Saturday, September 4 vs. Kannapolis Cannon Ballers – 6 p.m. ET – Pepsi Saturday

Patriotic Jersey Giveaway – presented by Lenoir Community College– First 1,000 fans

Sunday, September 5 vs. Kannapolis Cannon Ballers – 1 p.m. ET – Dogs & Dogs Sunday

Presented by Riverbank Animal Hospital & Friendly Mart Food Stores

Come enjoy Dollar Hot Dogs with your furry friend (Admission for dogs is just $1)

*Gates will open one hour before each game*