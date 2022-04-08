KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks open their season Friday on the road against the Carolina Mudcats.

The game is slated for a 7 p.m. start. The two teams will play through Sunday before the Wood Ducks return for their home opener on April 12 against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. WNCT will be live at the home opener and is sponsoring the night’s events, which includes a fireworks show after the game.

This marks the fifth season the team has been in Kinston. After a five-year hiatus from minor league baseball, the current parent team of the Texas Rangers arrived in 2017. The program has actually been back in Kinsto for six years. However, the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.

Down East Wood Ducks website

Wood Ducks schedule

This year’s opening-day roster includes:

Pitchers (17): Robby Alhstrom, Michael Brewer, Gavin Collyer, Jose Corniell, Destin Dotson, Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa, Larson Kindreich, Nick Lockhart, Dylan Maclean, Thoe McDowell, Damian Mendoza, Teodoro Ortega, Winston Santos, Josh Stephan, Leury Tejada, Emiliano Teodo, and Bradford Webb

Catchers (3): Tucker Mitchell, Efrenyer Narvaez, and Brady Smith

Infielders (6): Jose Acosta, Maximo Acosta, Derwin Barreto, Abimelec Ortiz, Junior Paniagua, and Yenci Pena

Outfielders (5): Yosy Galan, Daniel Mateo, Alejandro Osuna, Jose Rodriguez, and Marcus Smith

Tickets for the Wood Ducks home opener, along with all of their other home dates, are on sale now. They can be purchased online at woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Front office at 252-686-5164 or by visiting the box office in-person at Grainger Stadium.

Individual game ticket prices range from $8 to $14. Discounts are available for advanced ticket purchases or for groups of 20 or more.