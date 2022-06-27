Kinston, N.C. – The Down East Wood Ducks are coming off a series sweep (6-0) against the Carolina Mudcats and will be starting a six-game series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (28-41), the Class-A Affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

Tuesday: Wood Ducks vs Cannon Ballers: 6 pm

Wednesday: Wood Ducks vs Cannon Ballers: 11 am

Thursday: Wood Ducks vs Cannon Ballers: 7 pm

Friday: Wood Ducks vs Cannon Ballers: 7 pm

Saturday: Wood Ducks vs Cannon Ballers: 5 pm

Sunday: Wood Ducks vs Cannon Ballers: 6 pm

The Cannon Ballers have six of the top 30 prospects in the Chicago White Sox system according to MLB.com. This includes two infielders, Wilbur Sanchez and Wes Kath, one outfielder, Misael Gonzalez, and three right-handed pitchers, Norge Vega, Jared Kelley, Tanner McDougal. Most recently the Cannon Ballers are coming off a series loss (2-4) against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

TUESDAY: Every Tuesday game Starbucks is giving 50 Wood Ducks tickets to a local non-profit. This year’s recipient is the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plains.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesdays this season are Wine-Down Wednesday, with half-price wines. This Wednesday is our first camp day of two this season. The game is at 11 am.

THURSDAY: Thirsty Thursdays are back this year, with $1 Natural Lights.

FRIDAY: Every Friday is Mother Earth Friday! Mother Earth Beer is only $4 all night long and you can receive $2 off any game ticket when you present an empty beer can at the box office on the night of the game. This Friday is the third Jersey giveaway. The Christmas in July jersey will be given out to the first 1,000 fans sponsored by Lenoir Community College.

SATURDAY: Saturdays this year are all Pepsi Saturdays and there is a giveaway away every Saturday this season. Fans can bring any Pepsi can or bottle to the box office on the day of the game and receive $2 off a game ticket. Saturday the Wood Ducks players and coaching staff will be wearing the Hot Dogs and Apple Pie jerseys. The game-worn jerseys will be up for auction all week through Livesource and the auction will conclude at the end of the game Saturday. The All You Can Eat deal is on Saturday for 90 minutes in the Mother Earth pavilion. It is all-you-can-eat hotdogs, burgers, chips, and soda/water. Tickets must be purchased in advance with the limit of 130 being sold.

SUNDAY: This Sunday will not be dogs and dogs day. Instead in celebration of Independence Day after the game there will be a large firework display sponsored by WNCT 9. Due to fireworks the game time has been changed to 6 pm.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium