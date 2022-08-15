KINSTON, N.C. – The Down East Wood Ducks will host a six-game series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans that runs Tuesday through Sunday.

The Wood Ducks are coming off a 5-2 series win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers and have won four straight going into Tuesday’s game. The Pelicans dropped a 4-2 series against the Columbia Fireflies.

This is the next-to-last home series of the regular season for the Wood Ducks. They lost Fayetteville Aug. 30-Sept. 4 before ending the regular season at Delmarva on Sept. 6-11.

Tuesday: Wood Ducks vs Pelicans: 7 pm

Wednesday: Wood Ducks vs Pelicans: 7 pm

Thursday: Wood Ducks vs Pelicans: 7 pm

Friday: Wood Ducks vs Pelicans: 7 pm

Saturday: Wood Ducks vs Pelicans: 5 pm

Sunday: Wood Ducks vs Pelicans: 1 pm

TUESDAY: Every Tuesday game Starbucks is giving 50 Wood Ducks tickets to a local non-profit. This year’s recipient is the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plains!

WEDNESDAY: Wednesdays this season are Wine-Down Wednesday, with half-price all wines.

THURSDAY: Thirsty Thursdays are back this year, with $1 Natural Lights.

FRIDAY: Every Friday is Mother Earth Friday! Mother Earth Beer is only $4 all night long and you can receive $2 off any game ticket when you present an empty beer can at the box office on the night of the game. The Wood Ducks are giving away a co-branded Wood Ducks and ECU hat to the first 1,000 fans sponsored by Pepsi. Cliff Godwin will be throwing out the first pitch.

SATURDAY: Saturdays this year are all Pepsi Saturdays, and there is a giveaway away every Saturday this season. Fans can bring any Pepsi can or bottle to the box office on the day of the game and receive $2 off a game ticket. This Saturday is the first 1,000 fans will receive an ECU-themed Wood Ducks T-shirt sponsored by Piggly Wiggly.

SUNDAY: Every Sunday this year is dogs & dogs day. We have $1 hot dogs all day long on Sundays. Dogs get in the ballpark for $1. Bring your furry friend and enjoy dogs and dog’s day at the ballpark sponsored by Riverbank Animal Hospital and Friendly Mart Food Stores.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium.