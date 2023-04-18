KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carolina Mudcats and Down East Wood Ducks each had problems getting hits in Tuesday’s series opener at Grainger Stadium.

The Mudcats made their five hits stick, scoring two runs each in the first and fifth innings in a 5-2 victory. Carolina (4-5) held the Wood Ducks (5-4) to four hits. It was Down East’s third straight loss after winning five straight, four of them at North Augusta.

The two teams will play again Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Grainger Stadium in an Education Day event.

A bases-loaded hit by pitch to Luke Adams scored Gregory Barrios for Carolina’s first run. Hedbert Perez then walked to score Daniel Guilarte, giving the Mudcats a 2-0 lead.

Down East got a run back in the bottom of the second when Abimelec Ortiz singled in Gleider Figuereo. A double by Matthew Wood plated two Mudcats runners in the fifth to extend Carolina’s lead to 4-1.

Eduarqui Fernandez hit a homer for Carolina in the eighth inning before Figuereo homered in the bottom of the ninth for Down East.