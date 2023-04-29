FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks got off to a strong start, scoring three runs in the first inning on the way to a 7-3 victory on Friday night against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

The Wood Ducks have won four straight in the six-game series. The two teams play again Saturday at 5:05 p.m.

Down East (10-8) got its first run when Tucker Mitchell grounded out with two runners on. Cameron Cauley scored on the play. Yeison Morrobel then singled in Aimelec Ortiz before Gleider Figuereo reached on a fielder’s error to score Morrobel, giving the Wood Ducks a 3-0 lead.

Ortiz’s sacrifice fly in the second scored Cauley to bump the lead to 4-0. JoJo Blackmon and Ortiz each hit solo homers in the fourth to give Down East a 6-0 lead. It was the second blast of the season for both batters. Tucker Mitchell followed that in the fifth with his first homer of the season, giving Down East a 7-3 advantage.

Fayetteville got all three of its runs in the seventh inning.