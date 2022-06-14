LYNCHBURG, Va. (WNCT) — Aggressive baserunning helped the Down East Wood Ducks defeat the Lynchburg Hillcats 7-4 Tuesday at Bank of the James Stadium.

The Wood Ducks tallied six stolen bases. Marcus Smith had three of those steals, Tucker Mitchell swiped two bases and Daniel Mateo tallied a steal as well. Down East had eight steal attempts.

Smith finished with two hits, scored two runs and tallied an RBI. Mateo added two hits and a run. Junior Paniagua had two hits, including a triple, to go along with a run and an RBI. Alejandro Osuna notched a double and finished with an RBI and a run scored.

Dayan Frias led Lynchburg with two hits, two runs and two RBIs.

Down East starter Gavin Collyer (2-2) picked up the win on the mound. He logged six strikeouts while allowing three hits, three walks and two runs in six innings. Theo McDowell notched four strikeouts through two clean innings for the save.

