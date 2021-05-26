Wood Ducks stumble again against Fredericksburg, fall 7-5 in 10 innings

KINSTON, N.C. – After tying the game in the bottom of the seventh thanks to a Luisangel Acuña two-run homerun, the Down East Wood Ducks ran out of gas as they fell to the Fredericksburg Nationals 7-5 in ten innings on Wednesday night.

The Wood Ducks have lost two straight for the first time this season since May 13th (game two) – May 14th. The Nationals (3-17) have two of their three wins this season against the Wood Ducks.

The Fredericksburg Nationals were able to plate three runs in the top of the tenth inning after the Wood Ducks (13-7) tied the game in the bottom of the seventh. With two outs, the Nationals hit three straight RBI doubles to take the 7-4 lead. Down East answered with one in the bottom of the tenth as Jayce Easley started at second and scored on an RBI single by Keithron Moss to cut into the deficit 7-5.

After falling behind 2-0, the Woodies had a spark of offense in the bottom of the fifth, tying the game at two. Obie Ricumstrict started the inning with a walk. After a double play, Dustin Harris reached on a throwing error and advanced to second on a stolen base. Keyber Rodriguez followed with a single to score Harris to cut into the deficit, 2-1. Cristian Inoa followed with a single to put runners on first and second. Xavier Valentin walked to load the bases and Acuña singled to score Rodriguez and tie the game at two.

The FredNats plated a run in the sixth and seventh innings to take a 4-2 lead. With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Inoa singled for his second hit of the ballgame. With two outs, Acuña launched a two-run homerun, the first for the Wood Ducks at Grainger Stadium this season, to dead centerfield to tie the game at four.

Wyatt Sparks took the no-decision pitching five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts. John Matthews was first out of the bullpen but left with an injury after 2/3 of an inning pitched with one run allowed on one hit and one strikeout. Joshua Javier came in for the injured Matthews and pitched two innings, allowing one run on one hit with three walks and three strikeouts. Leury Tejada (1-1) takes the loss after pitching 2 1/3 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits with two strikeouts.

Down East and Fredericksburg continue their series tomorrow with first pitch at 7:00 p.m. The Wood Ducks will send RHP Gavin Collyer (1-0, 5.87) to take on Nationals starter RHP Karlo Seijas (1-1, 5.51).

