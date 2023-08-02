KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Doubleheaders make for a long day for any baseball team. Getting a win in both contests makes the day a bit brighter.

The Down East Wood Ducks rallied from an early deficit in Game 1 to beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, 8-6, on Wednesday. The Wood Ducks then won the seven-inning second game, 4-3, to complete the sweep at Grainger Stadium.

Myrtle Beach (55-42) scored four runs in the first inning of Game 1 before the rain came Tuesday and forced Wednesday’s doubleheader. When the game resumed, Down East scored three runs in the second inning, two in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth for an 8-5 lead. Miguel Villarroel hit a two-run homer in the third and Danyer Cueva drove in two with a single in the fourth.

In the second game, the Wood Ducks (53-40) got three of their runs in the fourth inning. Anthony Gutierrez reached on a fielder’s choice that scored Ian Moller and Quincy Scott singled in Anthony Calarco and Gutierrez for a 3-0 lead. A wild pitch in the fifth allowed Devin Hurdle to score to make it 4-0.

Those runs proved crucial as Myrtle Beach scored three in the top of the seventh before the Wood Ducks were able to close the game out.

The two teams meet again Thursday at 7 p.m. at Grainger Stadium.