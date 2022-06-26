KINSTON, N.C. — Carolina’s Jean Carmona broke up a no-hitter with a leadoff single in the seventh, but that hit would be all the Mudcats’ offense could muster as Kinston picked up a 5-0 victory on Saturday evening at Grainger Stadium.

Mitch Bratt (1-2) and Bradford Webb combined on the one-hit shutout while handing the Mudcats their fifth straight loss.

Bratt (2-2) started for the Wood Ducks (2-0) and pitched through five no-hit frames with seven strikeouts to earn the victory. Webb (S, 1) followed and earned the save after going through four scoreless innings with just one hit, one walk and four strikeouts.

While Bratt and Webb cruised through the Carolina (0-2) offense, the Down East batters rattled off 12 hits and scored five runs while winning their fifth straight and taking a 5-0 lead in the series.

Stiven Cruz started for the Mudcats and allowed three runs on nine hits over five innings. Fernando Olguin pitched the next three innings and went on to allow two runs and three hits.

The game was scoreless until Junior Paniagua tripled and scored on an Alejandro Osuna single off Cruz in the third. Osuna scored later in that same frame on an Efrenyer Narvaez RBI single. Narvaez struck again with a RBI single in the fifth to lift the lead to 3-0. Abimelec Ortiz then greeted Olguin to the game with a home run in the sixth and RBI single in the eighth.

The shoutout loss was Carolina’s second straight and third overall in the series. The Carolina offense was held to just one hit for the first time this season and the second time since the 2021 season.

Down East and Carolina play Sunday at 1 p.m.