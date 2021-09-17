Wood Ducks to auction off inaugural season home jerseys

KINSTON, N.C. – The Down East Wood Ducks announced Thursday their plans to auction off the inaugural home white jerseys.

The auction is online and can be accessed through the live source app or coming to Grainger Stadium and scanning the QR code located throughout the ballpark. The link to follow is here, which can also be found in the bio on the team’s social media accounts and website.

The jerseys are currently available to bid on, and the auction will run through Sunday, the last game of the 2021 season. These jerseys have been used since the 2017 inaugural season and have been worn by some current big leaguers. Former players include current top Rangers prospects Sam Huff and Leody Taveras; and current big league players Jeffrey Springs and Pete Fairbanks, who recorded a four-out save to clinch the American League Pennant for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020.

“This is the first year we have auctioned off any inaugural season jerseys, so this is extra special because we get to give a piece of history back to our fans,” said Alexa Kay, Director of Marketing, Down East Wood Ducks. “Fans will love to have a piece of memorabilia from past Wood Ducks players and current big-league players.”