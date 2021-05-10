Wood Ducks to host first home game at Grainger Stadium in 612 games

Down East Wood Ducks

by: Matt Davis, Down East Wood Ducks

Posted: / Updated:

(Down East Wood Ducks and Carolina Mudcasts logos; Jason O. Boyd illustration)

KINSTON, N.C. – The Down East Wood Ducks (6-0) return to Grainger Stadium, Tuesday for their first home game in 612 days. Down East currently sits atop the Low-A East Central Division in sole possession of first place.

The Wood Ducks will face the Carolina Mudcats in a six-game series beginning Tuesday at 7 p.m. followed by 7 p.m. games Wednesday – Friday.  Saturday’s game will start at 6 p.m. and Sunday’s first pitch is set for 1 p.m.

Fans can still purchase tickets for the month of May on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9am -5pm).  Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook so you don’t miss anything!

Game-by-game highlights of the homestand:

Tuesday, May 11 vs. Carolina Mudcats – 7:00 p.m. ET – Tribute Tuesday

  • Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Bojangle’s
  • Post-game Fireworks presented by Bojangle’s

Wednesday, May 12 vs. Carolina Mudcats – 7:00 p.m. ET – Winning Wednesday

  • Presented by Lenoir Community College
  • Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Bojangle’s

Thursday, May 13 vs. Carolina Mudcats – 7:00 p.m. ET – Thirsty Thursday

  • Presented by Natural Light
  • Dollar beer until the seventh inning
  • Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Bojangle’s

Friday, May 14 vs. Carolina Mudcats – 7:00 p.m. ET – Mother Earth Friday

  • Presented by Mother Earth Brewing
  • Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Bojangle’s

Saturday, May 15 vs. Carolina Mudcats – 6:00 p.m. ET – Pepsi Saturday

  • Green DEWD and Mt. Dew Jersey presented by Pepsi (First 1,000)
  • Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Bojangle’s

 Sunday, May 16 vs. Carolina Mudcats – 1:00 p.m. ET – Dogs & Dogs Sunday

  • Presented by Riverbank Animal Hospital & Friendly Mart Food Stores
  • Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Bojangle’s

*Gates will open one hour before each game*

