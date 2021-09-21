Wood Ducks to host second annual Kinston Cornhole Classic presented by Poole Realty on Nov. 6

Regionally throughout the US, cornhole is also called bean bag toss, bags, sack toss and other similar nicknames.

KINSTON, N.C. – The Down East Wood Ducks announced Tuesday their plans to host the second annual Kinston Cornhole Classic at Grainger Stadium, presented by Poole Realty on Saturday, November 6.

The event will use the American Cornhole League Rounders Format which is a Progressive Round Robin tournament where all teams will be placed into a pool and six or more rounds will be played by each team.

Gates will open at 10 am and the tournament will start at 11 am. There will be two available divisions, intermediate/advanced and beginner/social. Registration for the intermediate/advanced division is $100 and $50 for the beginner/social division.

The top three teams in the intermediate/advanced division will take home prizes. 1st place – $1,500; 2nd place – $600; and 3rd place – $400. The beginner/social division will award prizes to the top two teams. 1st place – $100 and 2nd place – $50.

Teams can register for the Kinston Cornhole Classic at woodducksbaseball.com. Registration will include 4 drink tickets per team, which are good for beer, water, and soda only. Concessions food and a full bar will also be available on-site during the event.

“We look forward to hosting the second annual cornhole tournament this year,” said John McCormick, Director of Special Events, Down East Wood Ducks. “This event was a fan favorite last year and this year it’s bigger than ever with even more prize money to win.”