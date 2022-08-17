KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks cruised to a 7-1 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Wednesday at Grainger Stadium.

The Wood Ducks (56-54) were dominant on the mound, as Winston Santos and Alberto Mota held the Pelicans (69-41) to four hits. Santos struck out six batters while yielding two hits and one run in seven innings, and Mota closed it out from there.

Down East struck first on Miguel Villarroel’s RBI single in the fourth inning. Cameron Cauley made it 2-0 Wood Ducks with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

A pair of homers later in the game helped add some insurance to the Wood Ducks’ lead. Yosy Galan launched a two-run home run in the seventh, and Abimelec Ortiz hit a three-run shot one inning later.

Myrtle beach’s only run scored on Ethan Hearn’s RBI double in the seventh.