Wood Ducks’ Tuesday game with Mudcats postponed due to rain; DH on Thursday

KINSTON, N.C. – Due to inclement weather, Tuesday’s contest between the Down East Wood Ducks and Carolina Mudcats has been postponed.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday with two seven inning contests. Game one will start at 4:30 p.m. and game two will start 30 minutes after the completion of game one. Tickets for Thursday’s game will be single admission, meaning one ticket gets you in to both games. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m.

With the doubleheader falling on Thirsty Thursday, there will be dollar Natural Light specials for both games.

Fans with tickets to tonight’s game will be able to exchange them for any future home game of their choosing this season.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9am – 4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook so you don’t miss anything!