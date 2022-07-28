Wood Ducks vs. Charleston (Down East Wood Ducks and Charleston RiverDogs photos; Jason O. Boyd, WNCT illustration)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WNCT) — Charleston pitchers J.J. Goss, Juan Rivera and Jack Snyder threw a combined two-hitter as the RiverDogs defeated the Down East Wood Ducks 3-1 Thursday night.

Liam Hicks had a single and Yenci Pena had a double for Down East. The Wood Ducks (47-45) scored their only run in the top of the sixth inning. Pena stole third base and then scored on an error.

Willy Vasquez and Bobby Seymour recorded one RBI apiece for the RiverDogs (60-32).

Charleston took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on RBI singles from Vasquez and Seymour. Kenny Piper scored the third run on a wild pitch in the fifth inning.

