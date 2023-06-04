KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks just wouldn’t quit Saturday against the Columbia Fireflies.

Down East rallied for three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning after Columbia scored two in the top half. That led to a 10-9 victory at Grainger Stadium, the team’s fifth in a row, all against the Fireflies (28-22). Down East (28-18) stayed one-half game behind the Carolina Mudcats in the Carolina League North Division after the Mudcats (29-18) won their seventh straight on Saturday.

Columbia scored five runs in the fourth inning, sparked by Roger Leyton’s grand slam. Down East got two of those runs back on a two-run blast by Danyer Cueva, his second of the season. A solo homer in the fifth by Griffin Cheney helped the Wood Ducks close the gap to 5-3.

Columbia got a run in the seventh before the Wood Ducks took the lead in the bottom of the frame. Zion Bannister singled in two runs and Tommy Specht singled in two more as Down East took a 7-6 advantage.

Columbia tied it in the top of the ninth when Omar Hernandez hit a solo homer. The game went into extra innings and saw the Fireflies score two runs on a wild pitch and balk.

Yosy Galan doubled in Yeison Morrobel and Danyer Cueva to tie it at 9. Cameron Cauley, who hit a grand slam in Friday’s win, came through again with a single that plated Galan for the winning run.

Every player for the Wood Ducks scored at least one run in the win. Cueva led the way, going 2-for-5 with two runs and two RBI. Adrian Rodriguez (2-0) recorded the final out to get the win in relief for Down East.

The two teams wrap up the series with Sunday’s game at 1 p.m. during Dollar Dogs and Dogs Day.