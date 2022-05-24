KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Cameron Cauley’s walk-off single with two outs in the tenth inning finished off Down East’s 4-3 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Tuesday at Grainger Stadium.

Cauley logged his fourth RBI of the season. Alejandro Osuna, Marcus Smith and Junior Paniagua also had RBIs for the Wood Ducks (17-23).

Kenedy Corona, Joey Loperfido and Victor Mascai tallied RBIs for the Woodpeckers (18-22).

Down East Starter Gavin Collyer allowed just one hit in and no runs in six innings on the mound. The Woodpeckers had just two hits through eight innings, but their offense came to life in the ninth inning. A Loperfido RBI-double and an RBI-single from Mascai helped Fayetteville tie the game at 2-2.

Fayetteville started the 10th inning with a runner on second, in accordance with extra-inning protocols. That runner, Cody Orr, was thrown out at the plate by Down East center fielder Daniel Mateo while attempting to score on a Jaxon Hallmark single. Hallmark later scored on a Kenedy Corona single, putting the Woodpeckers up 3-2.

Mateo started the bottom of the tenth at second base. He moved to third base on an Efrenyer Narvaez single.

Paniagua then loaded the bases by reaching on a pop bunt to first base. Osuna drew a walk to bring the tying run home. That set the stage for Cauley’s game-winning hit.

