KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks will be playing under a new manager in 2023.

Steve Mintz was a staple in Kinston as the pitching coach for four seasons before moving up to the managerial role. He has been let go by the Texas Rangers organization.

The Wood Ducks finished 2023 with a 65-66 record, 33-33 in the first half and 32-33 in the second half. The team lost its final three games against Delmarva and had the season finale rained out.

Mintz finished his 10th season with the Rangers organization and fifth with the Wood Ducks. The North Carolina native spent nine seasons in the Texas organization as a pitching coach at the Single-A level and last filled a managerial role in 2016 with Low-A Hickory, guiding the Crawdads to a 74-66 record.

Mintz also has recent managerial experience with the Auckland Tuatara of the Australian Baseball League. The former major league right-hander has 17 years of experience as a minor league pitching instructor. He pitched professionally for 12 seasons after he was originally drafted as a catcher by the Dodgers in the 1990 June Draft. He made his major league debut with the Giants on May 18, 1995, and recorded his first career win on June 14, 1995.