FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The Fredericksburg Nationals dropped both games in a doubleheader against the Down East Wood Ducks on a Friday evening.

Game one, which was the resumption of a suspended game from Thursday, May 4th, began with the bases loaded and nobody out in the top of the first. Bryan Caceres was the man on the mound for Fredericksburg, and he got the first two outs of the frame, before Miguel Villaroel picked up the first run on an infield single and a wild pitch allowed a second run to score.

Down 2-0 in the bottom of the third, Jonathon Thomas reached base on a two-out E2 which let him advance to second base. He stole third, before Daylen Lile drove him in to make it 2-1.

Down East quickly rallied in the top of the fourth, starting with a Gleider Figuereo double and a Yosy Galan infield single which put runners on the corners with no outs. Danyer Cueva fell behind 0-2, but then drove both runners him with a triple to make it 4-1 Woodies. Abi Ortiz followed with an RBI sacrifice fly, before a Tucker Mitchell solo home run pushed the Down East lead to 6-1.

As it’s gone all season, the Nats rallied from down five runs. In the fifth, Paul Witt reached on an error, and Zion Pettigrew promptly drove Witt home with a double. Later in the frame, Cortland Lawson cut the deficit to 6-3 with his single to bring Pettigrew across.

Down East was held off the board in the sixth, and Elijah Green opened the bottom of the frame by reaching on an E6. Murphy Stehly singled with one out, before Paul Witt got hit to load the bases. Tuda then brought the Nats to within one run, as he singled back up the middle for two runs. Later, Lawson took the lead back when he tripled to score Witt and Thomas, to give the Freddies a 7-6 edge. Daylen Lile added an insurance run with a fielder’s choice ground out in the eighth, as the Nationals led 8-6.

But in the top of the ninth, JoJo Blackmon singled, Abi Ortiz walked, and Tucker Mitchell also singled to load the bases with nobody out. Ian Moller brought the first run home with a sacrifice fly to left field, but Tyler Yankosky battled to get the next out. Miguel Villaroel then went down 1-2, before tying the game with a slow-moving infield single to send the game to extra innings.

Unfortunately, the Wood Ducks found a groove in the 10th. Yosy Galan immediately drove home the runner placed on second base with a double, and Abi Ortiz singled later to plate Galan. The inning rolled along with a Tucker Mitchell RBI single to make it 11-8. A wild pitch pushed the lead to 12-8, followed by an RBI knock from Anthony Gutierrez. The final shot of the 10th was a Villaroel two-run blast, making it 15-8.

Fredericksburg got a run in the bottom half, but fell 15-9. Christian Ciufetelli took the loss, while Jackson Kelley took the win on his line.

On to game two, which began as a real pitcher’s duel. Pablo Aldonis breezed through three scoreless frames, before Down East got to him in the fourth. Ian Moller and Gleider Figuereo both worked walks, then advanced to second and third on a wild pitch. Yosy Galan delivered the first run of game two. Andres Mesa added another run with a solo home run in the fifth inning.

Brenner Cox tacked on a run in the bottom of the 5th, but the Nats couldn’t battle all the way back and lost game two 2-1. Ivan Oviedo got the win, with Aldonis taking the loss.