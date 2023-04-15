NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks picked just the right time to pick up a win on Friday against the Augusta GreenJackets. Twice.

The Wood Ducks scored two in the top of the seventh inning and held on for a 5-3 win in Game 1 of Friday’s doubleheader. The Wood Ducks then scored three in the top of the seventh of Game 2 and won 3-1. Down East (5-1) has now won five in a row after dropping their season opener last Tuesday.

The two teams will play again Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

The Wood Ducks trailed 3-1 in the sixth inning of Game 1 before scoring two runs to tie it. Anthony Gutierrez doubled in Abimelec Ortiz and Danyer Cueva. In the seventh, JoJo Blackmon doubled in Gleider Figuereo and Miguel Villarroel to give Down East a 5-3 lead.

Augusta tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh. Mahki Backstrom tripled but was stranded there as Francisco Floyd popped out to first, Luis Moreno struck out and Tyler Collins popped out to Wood Ducks catcher Tucker Mitchell to end it.

Dylan MacLean (1-0) got the win by pitching the final two innings. He gave up no runs on three hits with three strikeouts. Starter Jose Corniell went five innings, giving up three runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.

In Game 2, Augusta took the early lead again, scoring a run in the third.Down East then won it in the seventh. Villarroel singled in Yeison Morrobel to tie the game at 1-1. Andres Mesa then singled to drive in Ian Moller and Villarroel.

Augusta’s Nick Clarno singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch before Matt Brosky (1-1) struck out the next three batters to end it. He finished with six strikeouts in three innings to earn the win.

Wood Ducks pitchers struck out 11 and held Augusta to four hits.