KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks continued their latest homestand in impressive fashion with another win Friday over the Columbia Fireflies.

Cameron Cauley’s grand slam was part of a six-run sixth inning that powered Down East to a 6-3 victory at Grainger Stadium. The win helped the Wood Ducks keep pace with the Carolina Mudcats, who won their sixth straight on Friday. The Wood Ducks (27-18) have won four straight, all against Columbia (28-21).

Columbia took a 1-0 lead in the third inning after Omar Florentino singled in Junior Calderon. The Wood Ducks got the lead back on Cauley’s grand slam, his fourth homer of the season. It scored Danyer Cueva, Ian Moller and Gleider Figuereo.

JoJo Blackmon later reached on a fielder’s choice that scored Yosy Galan to extend the lead to 5-1. A double steal by Tommy Specht (second base) and Yeison Morrobel (home) gave the Wood Ducks a 6-1 lead.

Columbia got two runs in the top of the ninth inning for the final tally.

Morrobel finished 3-for-4 while Cauley batted 2-for-4 with the four RBI. Five pitchers held Columbia to six hits with 14 strikeouts. Starter Brock Porter gave up a run on two hits with seven strikeouts over five innings. Damian Mendoza (2-2) got the win for Down East.

The two teams square off again Saturday at 5 p.m. as part of the Pepsi Can Ticket promotion.