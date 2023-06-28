KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks began their five-game series with the Carolina Mudcats by winning a pitcher’s duel on Wednesday, 2-0, at Grainger Stadium.

The Wood Ducks got the game’s only runs in the bottom of the first inning. Gleider Figuereo singled in Anthony Gutierrez and Danyer Cueva, who moved to third on the play, scored on Cameron Cauley’s groundout.

From there, the Wood Ducks (40-25, 3-1 second half), who only had three hits, did the rest on the mound. Three pitchers held Carolina (34-33, 1-3) to two hits. Starter Brayan Mendoza (W, 1-0) gave up one hit, a walk and struck out two over the first five innings. Wyatt Sparks pitched two innings without a hit and Jacob Maton finished up, giving up one hit with three strikeouts over the final two innings.

Down East hosts Carolina on Thursday at 7 for Thirsty Thursday.