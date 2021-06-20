Wood Ducks win rain-shortened contest with Cannon Ballers

KINSTON, N.C. – In a rain-shortened game, The Down East Wood Ducks defeated the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, 6-0 Sunday afternoon, after the game was called in the bottom of the fifth due to inclement weather.

Mason Englert pitched five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts to earn the Suddenlink Player of the game.

Down East (24-17) took the early lead in the bottom of the first against Kannapolis starter Angel Acevedo (L, 1-1). Jayce Easley led off with a single, stole second, and advanced to third on a wild pitch. With one out, Dustin Harris singled to center to score Easley as the Wood Ducks took the 1-0 lead. Harris advanced to second on an errant pickoff attempt by Acevedo and scored on a double by Keyber Rodriguez for the 2-0 lead.

The Woodies doubled their lead in the bottom of the second. Alejandro Osuna and Obie Ricumstrict worked back-to-back walks to start the inning. With two outs, Luisangel Acuña ripped a double into the left-field corner to plate both Osuna and Ricumstrict to put Down East ahead, 4-0.

The bats continued to stay hot for Down East in the bottom of the third. Xavier Valentin was hit by a pitch with one out and scored on a two-out double by Osuna to give Down East the 5-0 lead.

One more insurance run was added in the bottom of the fourth for the Woodies. Randy Florentino led off with a walk and advanced to second on a passed ball. With two outs, Florentino scored on a single by Harris to give the Wood Ducks the 6-0 lead.

The game entered a rain delay in the bottom of the fifth and was eventually called with Down East taking the 6-0 win over Kannapolis (11-30).

Englert (W, 3-1) earned the win, pitching five scoreless innings with two hits allowed, two walks, and seven strikeouts.

With an off day on Monday, the Wood Ducks begin a six-game series at Grainger Stadium with the Carolina Mudcats, starting on Tuesday, June 22nd. First pitch for Tuesday is 7 p.m. The starters for the opening game have not yet been announced.

