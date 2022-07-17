KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks blew open a close game in the middle innings and went on to take a 5-2 victory over the Columbia Fireflies on Saturday at Grainger Stadium.

The win was the third straight for the Wood Ducks (45-40) and sixth in the past seven games.

Down East trailed 1-0 going into the fourth inning before scoring two in the frame and two more in the fifth for a 4-1 lead. The Wood Ducks tacked on another run in the seventh to put Columbia (30-56) away.

Yosy Galan’s two-run homer gave Down East a 2-1 lead in the fourth. Galan came through again in the fifth. After Alejandro Osuna’s RBI single scored Cameron Cauley, Galan singled to left-center to drive in Osuna for a 4-1 lead.

The Wood Ducks got their final run in the seventh with a homer by Cameron Cauley.

Mitch Bratt (4-2) had another solid outing on the mound, giving up a run on four hits with seven strikeouts. Kai Wynyard picked up his first save after pitching the final 3.1 innings, giving up a run on two hits with three strikeouts.

The Wood Ducks finish up their six-game series with Columbia with a 1 p.m. game Sunday at Grainger Stadium.