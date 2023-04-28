FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — What’s down is now up again.

After struggling through a five-game losing streak, the Down East Wood Ducks have now won three straight after beating the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 5-2 on Thursday.

Down East (9-8) got single runs in the first, second, third, seventh and eighth innings for another win against the Woodpeckers (8-9), who got as close as 3-2 after five innings.

A balk scored Down East’s first run. Cameron Cauley scored on the balk to give Down East a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Yosy Galan’s third double of the season drove in Yeison Morrobel to extend the lead to 2-0. A soft line drive by Anthony Gutierrez scored Cauley to give Down East a 3-0 lead.

After Luis Encarnacion hit a two-run homer for Fayetteville to cut the margin to 3-2, a wild pitch scored Guiterrez in the seventh for the Wood Ducks, making it 4-2. A stolen base by Yeison Morrobel, his sixth of the season, and a throwing error on Fayetteville catcher Sandro Gaston allowed Morrobel to score for a 5-2 advantage.