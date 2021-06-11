Wood Ducks, Woodpeckers split doubleheader

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Playing as the Avocados Luchadores de Down East, the Down East Wood Ducks split their doubleheader against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, playing as Los Guerreros de Fayetteville, on Friday, 10-9 in game one and 4-0 in game two.

With five shutout innings and eight strikeouts in game two, Tekoah Roby earned the Player of the game, presented by Suddenlink.

The Wood Ducks began the suspended game leading 5-0, but Fayetteville started fresh and were able to push four runs across in the bottom of the third to pull to within one, 5-4.

Down East (20-13) added a run in the top of the fourth against Los Guerreros de Fayetteville reliever Misael Tamarez. With two outs, Antonio Cabello singled and advanced to third as Jayce Easley reached on a fielding error by Woodpeckers second baseman, Ronaldo Urdaneta. With runners at the corners, Evan Carter singled and Cabello scored to push the Wood Ducks lead to 6-4. Easley was thrown out at home trying to score from first to end the top of the fourth. Fayetteville (14-19) answered with a run in the bottom of the fourth to cut the deficit down to 6-5.

The Avocados Luchadores surrendered the tying run in the bottom of the sixth and the go-ahead run to the Guerreros de Fayetteville in the bottom of the seventh to take the 7-6 lead. After an hour rain delay, things didn’t get easier for the Avacados Luchadores as Fayetteville added three more runs in the bottom of the eighth to make the score 10-6.

The Luchadores made a run in the top of the ninth but fell short. Thomas Saggese and Antonio Cabello worked back-to-back walks to start the inning. Obie Ricumstrict entered as a pinch hitter and doubled in two runs as Down East cut the deficit in half to 10-8. Evan Carter flew out, but it was deep enough to allow Ricumstrict to tag up to third and he scored on a sac fly by Luisangel Acuña to pull the Wood Ducks to within one, 10-9. That is where the scoring ended as Cody Freeman reached on an infield single but Cristian Inoa grounded out to end game one.

Gavin Collyer took the no-decision after pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings yesterday before the game was ultimately suspended. He allowed one hit and walked one. Abdiel Mendoza pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing five runs on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Nic Laio (3-2) took the loss. He contributed three innings, allowing two runs on five hits with three strikeouts. Spencer Mraz pitched the final inning, allowing three runs on three hits with two walks.

The Avocados Luchadores got started early in the top of the first of game two, plating a run to take the early lead. Carter led off with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Keyber Rodriguez walked and Carter went to third on the second wild pitch of the inning. Rodriguez was caught stealing and Acuña walked to put runners at the corners again. Inoa grounded into a fielder’s choice, with Acuña being forced out at second and that allowed Carter to score the first run of the game.

Down East added to their lead in the top of the fifth. Randy Florentino led off with a walk and Ricumstrict singled to put runners on first and second. With one out, Carter was hit by a pitch and that loaded the bases. With two outs, Florentino and Ricumstrict scored on a single by Acuña to put the Avacados Luchadores up 3-0.

Los Luchadores added one more insurance run in the top of the seventh. With one out, Rodriguez crushed his second homerun of the season to put the Avacados Luchadores up 4-0.

Roby (2-2) went five scoreless innings, allowing only three hits and striking out eight en route to his second win of the season. Leury Tejada (S, 1) pitched the final two scoreless innings with one hit allowed and one walk issued while striking out three.

Down East and Fayetteville continue their series tomorrow with first pitch set for 5:00 p.m. Down East will start RHP Nick Krauth (0-1, 2.28) and Fayetteville will go with RHP Luis Vega (1-0, 3.14)

